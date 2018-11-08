Durham police search for man suspected of robbing taxi driver

Police are searching for a man who they say held a knife to a taxi driver’s throat and robbed him.
The driver was not injured, Durham police said.
The robbery happened shortly happened shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 1 on Fargo Street, near the downtown district.
The driver told police that a man flagged him down at the bus terminal on West Pettigrew Street and said he wanted to go to the 800 block of Fargo Street.
When the taxi arrived at Fargo Street, the passenger put a knife to the victim’s neck and demanded money before running away, according to police.
The driver told police the man has a dark complexion and is in his late 20s or early 30s. He stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red pants. He may have a gold or gold-plated front tooth.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to call Officer R.S. Turner at 919-560-4415, ext. 29297 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
