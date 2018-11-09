Man accused of 8 Cary break-ins and car theft was on probation — for car break-ins

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday on charges that said he stole a car and broke into eight others in Cary — while on probation for breaking into cars.

Arrest warrants that Cary police swore out last month accused Tywon Markees Dasher, who lives on Lawrence Drive in Raleigh. All the incidents happened on Sept. 11 of this year, the warrants said.

Dasher was arrested at a state probation and parole office in Raleigh.

State records show that Dasher was put on 18 months’ probation after he was convicted in December 2017 in Wake County of breaking into or entering vehicles.

Dasher had been in jail from August to December 2017 for receiving a stolen vehicle. He was paroled when he was released, and that parole ended the day before police said the latest breaking and entering and car theft happened.

Dasher’s bail was set at $180,000 after his arrest Thursday. He was held in the Wake County Detention Center pending a court appearance.

On Tuesday, Curtis Anthony Russell, 17, who lives on Savannah Place in Durham, was arrested on warrants accusing him of breaking into 27 cars and pickup trucks in Cary, stealing six vehicles there, stealing one in neighboring Morrisville, and taking valuables from several of the cars that were entered.