When should you put out your leaves? In Raleigh pick-up has started.

Raleigh has begun collecting leaves off the street curb, hoping to avoid last year’s delays.

The city tries to make two sweeps or passes to collect leaves in front of homes based on zones.

Some Raleigh leaders debated axing the program unless more money could go toward it after the city received numerous complaints last year about late leaf pick-up.

The first sweep is supposed to be done by Christmas and the second by February, but some neighborhoods didn’t get their leaves picked up until March. Winter weather and mechanical breakdowns were blamed for the delay.

The city put new leaf-collection equipment in this year’s budget to help address those delays.

Leaves should be piled close to the curb within crews’ easy reach. Rocks, sticks and trash are prohibited, and the leaves can’t block cars, mailboxes, fire hydrants, utility poles and water meters.

Residents can find out when and how to put out their leaves, and access an “interactive leaf map” at www.raleighnc.gov/leaf or by calling 919-996-6446 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can also put leaves in clear bags or biodegradable paper bags to be picked up with their trash, but there’s a 15 bags per week limit. And unwanted leaves can be taken to the city’s Yard Waste Recycling Center located at 900 N. New Hope Road.

Not all cities collect leaves.

Charlotte, Durham, Wilmington and Asheville are some of the North Carolina cities that don’t offer loose-leaf pick-up, while Cary, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville and High Point do.