Durham police search for 18-year-old accused of raping and assaulting a woman

Police are looking for an 18-year-old man who they say raped and assaulted a woman last month.
Marquez Dashawn McMillian is wanted on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and assault, Durham police said in a news release Friday.
Just after 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29, officers responded to a call about an injured woman found in the Lakeland Street area, police said.
“The woman had suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment,” police said in the news release. “She is recovering from her injuries.”
McMillian knew the woman, police said.
Anyone with information on McMillian’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator McDade at 919-560-4440, ext. 29340, Investigator Stringham at 919-560-4440, ext. 29331 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
