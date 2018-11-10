Cooking fire displaces 10 residents from Raleigh apartments

A cooking accident is the cause of a fire in Raleigh early Saturday morning, according to the Raleigh Fire Department.
A two-story apartment building at 5051 Wallingford Drive off New Hope Road was on fire with smoke and fire visible when Raleigh firefighters responded to a 911 call around 5 a.m., the department said in a news release.
It took 75 firefighters to control the fire. No rescues were necessary, but 10 people were displaced because of the fire, according to the department.
Six apartment units are uninhabitable after the fire, the fire department said. The Red Cross was also on the scene. Forty percent of the building was damaged. No firefighters or residents were injured.
Comments