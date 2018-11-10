Police charge mother in death of infant boy found on Cary apartment floor

The mother of a baby boy who was found face up under a plastic bag on the floor of their Cary apartment has been charged in connection with her son’s death.

Myechia Naomi Avery, 30, of 318-C Cheswick Place, was arrested about 6 p.m. Saturday and charged with felony child abuse and involuntary manslaughter, Cary police said in a press release.

During questioning, police learned Avery had been out partying, drinking and using cocaine the night before the child was found on Sept. 18.

She told police she had returned home at 5:30 a.m. and moved the baby to a car seat on the floor next to her bed before going to sleep, according to information police gave in applying for a warrant to search the apartment.

She awoke to find the boy under a plastic bag with clothes on top, and she could only see his legs, Detective Adam Dismukes said in the warrant application.

The child was unresponsive when officials responded to the report of a medical emergency at the apartment. He later died at a local hospital, police said.

“While we are relieved to bring this investigation to a close, Benjamin’s death is a tragedy,” Cary Capt. Randall Rhyne said in the press release. “We appreciate the efforts of those who were involved in investigating this case, and our thoughts are with the family during this sad and difficult time.”

If convicted, Avery faces up to 104 months in prison for the two charges.