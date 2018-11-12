Body found at Durham construction site

By Virginia Bridges

vbridges@heraldsun.com

November 12, 2018 08:44 AM

Durham

Durham police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at a construction site on South Alston Avenue Monday morning.

The body of an adult man was found at 7:15 a.m. in a dry gully under an under-construction bridge on South Alston Avenue near N.C. 55, said Durham police Lt. D. English.

The body was found by a construction worker, he said. The body wasn’t buried under debris, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges

