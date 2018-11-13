Heavy rain causes trouble on some Triangle roads; local rivers expected to flood

Heavy rain has caused flooding in some parts of the Triangle on Tuesday morning.
Durham Public Schools delayed school by two hours Tuesday because of flooding on some roads, and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should avoid some areas.
Raleigh police and Wake County sheriff’s deputies also were dealing with traffic problems caused by some street flooding Tuesday morning.
Chapel Hill police reported a tree down on Clayton Road and an associated power outage.
The state Department of Transportation said standing water blocked two of three lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 near the N.C. 54 interchange in Durham County.
The flooding resulted from rain that fell all day Monday and overnight into Tuesday. The National Weather Service at Raleigh-Durham International Airport measured 4.28 inches of rain between 8 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Weather Service offices across the state predicted some areas will be more than another half-inch of rain will fall by 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Triangle area likely will be about four-tenths of an inch.
Flood warnings were in effect for Wake, Durham and Person counties and for the Neuse River at Smithfield. The Neuse was expected to reach 19.8 feet by Wednesday evening, which is almost 5 feet above flood stage.
In Clayton, forecasters said, the Neuse was expected to get to 15.2 feet by Wednesday evening, well above the 9-foot flood stage.
The weather service said the Eno River in Durham had reached flood stage by 5 a.m.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should stay away from:
- Snow Hill Road between Toredge Road and Infinity Road
- Moores Mill Road at the Person County line
- Old Oxford Road between Cassum Road and Lake Michie Dam Road
- Scott King Road at Grandale Drive
