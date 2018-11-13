Man arrested after 3 killed, 1 wounded in Johnston County shooting

Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a Monday night shooting that killed three people and wounded another at a home in southern Johnston County.
Armando Martinez, 40, who lived at the house near Benson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of vehicle theft.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Martinez took one of the victims’ vehicles to flee the scene at 4640 Woods Crossroads Road.
The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m., officials said.
Deputies identified the three people killed as Pamela Jean Ramon, Ledis Alberto Lopez and Jessica Rubioa Agular. The fourth victim, Jose Rubio Arguilar, was in serious condition at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, deputies said.
“All of these individuals are either family or close friends of the suspect,” Sheriff Steve Bizzell said in a statement.
A “verbal altercation” led to the shootings, the statement said, but investigators were still gathering information.
