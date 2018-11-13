Durham teen accused of rape now faces murder charge in separate case

A Durham teen was arrested for murder in the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found at a construction site Monday morning.

Marquez Dashawn McMillian, 18, was arrested late Monday after police investigated a crash in a Burger King parking lot on N.C. 55. Police said McMillian was driving a car that belonged to the slain man, Edward Abdullah.

Durham police said Friday that McMillian was wanted on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and assault.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29, officers responded to a call about an injured woman found in the Lakeland Street area, police said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“The woman had suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release. “She is recovering from her injuries.”

McMillian knew the woman, police said.