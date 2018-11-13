Durham teen accused of rape now faces murder charge in separate case

A Durham teen was arrested for murder in the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found at a construction site Monday morning.
Marquez Dashawn McMillian, 18, was arrested late Monday after police investigated a crash in a Burger King parking lot on N.C. 55. Police said McMillian was driving a car that belonged to the slain man, Edward Abdullah.
Durham police said Friday that McMillian was wanted on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and assault.
Just after 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29, officers responded to a call about an injured woman found in the Lakeland Street area, police said.
“The woman had suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release. “She is recovering from her injuries.”
McMillian knew the woman, police said.
