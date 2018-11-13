Woman had 1.8 pounds of cocaine at northeast Raleigh house, police charge

Police seized what they said was 1.8 pounds of cocaine early Tuesday and charged a 31-year-old woman with manufacturing and trafficking in cocaine.
Naomi Lisa Alexander was arrested at the house on Bright Oak Trail in northeast Raleigh where police said she lived and kept and sold cocaine.
According to charges, Alexander was using a mortar and pestle to cut cocaine with inositol, a vitamin-like compound, and creatine, a supplement used by athletes to increase performance.
Police also charged that Alexander intended to sell just over 2 grams of marijuana that they said they found.
Alexander was held on $250,000 bail pending a court appearance.
Comments