City names new director of the Raleigh Convention Center

Raleigh has named a new general manager and director of the Raleigh Convention Center.
Kerry Painter, who has more than 30 years of experience in event management, was one of more than 50 applicants for the job.
She will oversee the convention center, as well as Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and Red Hat Amphitheater, all in downtown, and the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Her salary is $163,000 and her first day is Dec. 18. Information about other compensation was not available.
“I am honored and excited about working for a premier city like Raleigh that has outstanding public facilities for conventions and entertainment,” Painter said in statement.
Painter, 55, was introduced to the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Centers Authority on Tuesday afternoon. Her experience with a variety of venues including sporting and concert venues and performing arts was a big draw, Assistant City Manager Jim Greene said.
‘She has just a wealth of experience, and we are just so happy she is joining our team,” Greene said. “We went through a lengthy interview process with stakeholders and others. Kerry with her experience, her knowledge, her energy, it was a consensus pick for our convention center director.”
Painter will replace Doug Grissom, who was demoted earlier this year after being placed on paid administrative leave. He is in a new position called concert venues manager, which came with a $13,000 pay cut. Joe Durham, a former deputy Wake County manager, has served as the interim director since June 1.
“I think she is going to be excellent,” Durham said. “With her background, experience and work in different communities, she will be a tremendous benefit to Raleigh.”
Painter is leaving a position as the assistant general manager at Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a position she has held since 2013. She’s also previously served as the interim general manager of the Meridian Centre in Ontario, Canada, and Niagara Convention and Civic Center in Niagara Falls.
“Kerry is recognized as a top performer in strategic, innovative facility management,” City Manager Ruffin Hall said in a news release. “She has tremendous experience and knowledge in leading convention facilities and performing arts/concert venues. We’re excited that she will become a member of the city’s management team, and I am confident she will continue and build upon the great work of the staff at our convention center complex.”
Painter has a bachelor’s degree in management, economics and communication arts from the University of Michigan. Originally from Canada, she has dual citizenship in the United States and Canada.
The Raleigh Convention Center is funded through a variety of sources including the city, rentals, ticket sales and taxes paid by hotel guests in Wake County.
