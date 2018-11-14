Flood watch issued for much of NC. Heavy rains are coming in the next 24 hours.

Central North Carolina is not nearly done with rain yet, National Weather Service forecasters said Wednesday, as they predicted up to 2 more inches and posted a flood watch for the region.

Similar cautions were posted for western and northeast North Carolina, central South Carolina, and parts of Maryland and Georgia.

The amount of rain recently has saturated the ground. Creeks, streams and rivers are already running high, the weather service office in Raleigh said. Some rivers were already above their flood stages.

The flood watch — which means conditions could easily develop for flooding — is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday, forecasters in Raleigh said.





“Tomorrow’s going to be a very wet day,” ABC 11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said. “We could see some localized flooding with 1 to 2 inches of rain.”

The flood watch from the weather service said, “The rain is expected to continue through much of Thursday. Heavy rain is expected, with storm totals forecast between 1.50 and 2 inches through Thursday.”