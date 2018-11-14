Feds post $5,000 reward for info on Moore County gun-store thefts

Federal officials have posted a $5,000 reward for information that helps them find and convict whoever stole multiple guns from a shop in Moore County on Nov. 4.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the break-ion happened at the Renegade Gun and Pawn shop on U.S. 15-501 South in Carthage.
The announcement, from the agency’s North Carolina headquarters in Charlotte, said the suspect or suspects fled in a white or light-colored sedan.
“Anyone with information should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips,” the notice said.
ATF said anyone who has information can submit it through the ReportIt® app. All calls and tips will be kept confidential, ATF said.
