The same suspects may have been threatening Raleigh schools since May, police say

Newly released court documents show that Raleigh police have linked threats made on Oct. 4 against Raleigh Charter High School and Sanderson High School to previous school threats that were made in May.

On Oct. 4, Raleigh Charter, Sanderson and Enloe High School were all placed on lockdown after threats of violence were made against them. Search warrants show that Raleigh police say the threats to Raleigh Charter and Sanderson were made from the same telephone number that was associated with calls made to other local schools in May.

It was not immediately clear whether the Enloe threat was connected to the other threats. Raleigh police said they do not discuss information in search warrants.

But police said no charges have been filed for those three Oct. 4 threats.

Concerns about school violence have escalated since the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Fla., in which a former student is accused of killing 17 people. Since then, school threats have shot up nationally.

In August, the FBI teamed up with the Wake County school system and local law enforcement agencies to warn about the consequences of making false threats of school violence. Despite the warning, multiple threats have been made at local schools since then that have led in some cases to lockdowns and evacuations.

The Oct. 4 threats at Raleigh Charter and Sanderson resulted in Raleigh police searching the campuses. According to an Oct. 9 search warrant that was recently made public, an unknown male made calls to both schools threatening to commit acts of violence.

Both calls were traced to the same telephone number, according to the warrant, and found to be associated with an application called TextNow, which allows users to make calls over the Internet. The warrant says a request to TextNow linked the phone number to two email accounts.

The warrant adds that the phone number and email accounts were associated with calls to other local schools during May 2018. The warrant doesn’t list which schools were called in May, but media reports show threats were made against multiple schools then, including at Sanderson.

The warrant requested multiple electronic records associated with the two email accounts.

Another Oct. 9 warrant recently made available shows that Raleigh police requested electronic information associated with an Apple account that investigators said is related to the Oct. 4 threat made against Enloe.