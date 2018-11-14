Children were in the Johnston County home where 4 people were shot, 911 caller said

Children were in the southern Johnston County home where investigators say a man fatally shot three people and wounded another Monday night, according to the man’s wife, who called 911.
“I got a bunch of grandkids here,” the woman told a dispatcher.
Investigators say Armando Martinez, 40, fatally shot his wife’s two adult daughters and the boyfriend of one of the daughters. He is also accused of shooting and injuring his wife’s son.
The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. at 4640 Woods Crossroads Road near Benson, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.
Martinez lived at the address, investigators said.
A “verbal altercation” led to the shootings, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say Martinez left the house in his wife’s pickup truck after the shootings.
“Hurry, hurry,” the 911 caller said. “I don’t know if my daughter is living or not.”
The caller can be heard asking someone in the home to take the children into a bedroom and “shut the door.”
She told the dispatcher her daughters were 29 and 32.
The woman’s wounded son tried to revive one of women before deputies and paramedics arrived, according to the 911 recording.
Deputies identified the three people killed as Pamela Jean Ramon, Ledis Alberto Lopez and Jessica Rubioa Agular. The fourth victim, Jose Rubio Arguilar, was in serious condition at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, deputies said.
“All of these individuals are either family or close friends of the suspect,” Sheriff Steve Bizzell said in a statement.
Martinez was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of vehicle theft.
