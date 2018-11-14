66-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed in a Wake Forest parking lot, police say

Police say someone hit a 66-year-old woman in the head and snatched her purse in a store’s parking lot in Wake Forest on Tuesday.
Officers responded to a reported robbery around 4 p.m. Tuesday outside TJ Maxx at 12632 Capital Blvd., town spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release.
The victim told police that a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt struck her from behind and took her purse.
Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.
The woman said the man left the parking lot in a silver-colored sedan.
Investigators are urging anyone who may have information to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150. All calls are confidential.
Police are also asking residents to be mindful and vigilant.
