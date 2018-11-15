Nash-Rocky Mount schools locked down after police get shooting threat

Schools in the Nash-Rocky Mount district were put on what officials call a “soft” lockdown because Rocky Mount police received a threat Thursday that there would be a shooting at one of the system’s schools.
The district operates 16 elementary schools, six middle schools and seven high schools, it says.
An automated phone call to parents told them, “The Rocky Mount Police Department received a call from an unidentified caller threatening to shoot up a school. The caller did not name a specific school therefore, our entire district is on a soft lock-down as a precaution while police investigate the credibility of the threat.”
The note explained that a “soft” lockdown means student movement is restricted inside the school while all entrances and exits to schools are secured.
A message posted later on the district’s website said law enforcement agencies had decided the threat probably was not credible, “We will continue to remain on a regular schedule and on a soft lock-down for the remainder of the day.”
