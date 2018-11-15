Raleigh police accuse man of sex offenses with girl, 10, over years

A Raleigh man was charged Wednesday with molesting a preteen girl between late 2015 and September of this year.
Mack Washington, 32, who lives on Gentle Stream Lane, was arrested without incident after detectives swore out arrest warrants that accused him of two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, police said.
The warrants said the incidents happened between, Dec. 1, 2015, and Sept. 2, 2018.
The girl was 10 years old when the incidents of which Washington was accused began, police said.
