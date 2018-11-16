Raleigh police looking for bank robber with camouflage mask and gun

Police were looking Friday for a man who they said donned a camouflage mask and showed a gun to rob a First National Bank branch at 7100 Creedmoor Road on Thursday.
The man, whom a surveillance photo shows wearing the mask and a blue coat with a hood, is white and about 6-foot-2, police said.
The robber demanded money and ran from the bank after getting it about 4:50 p.m., police said.
They did not disclose the amount stolen.
Police asked people who believes they recognize the suspect or have other information that might help detectives to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP ((4357) or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
