Threat against Millbrook High a hoax, but extra security will be at school on Monday

A threat made against Millbrook High School in North Raleigh has been determined to be a hoax, but school officials say extra security will be on campus on Monday as a precaution.

In a message sent to parents on Thursday, Millbrook principal Dana King said that several weeks ago students discovered a threat against the school that was posted on the wall of a bathroom and that specified Nov. 19. King said that a thorough investigation conducted by the Wake County school system’s Security Department and law enforcement determined that it was a hoax threat.

“Nonetheless, we will have additional officers on campus on November 19,” King wrote.





Hoax threats against schools have been on the rise nationally since the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In August, the FBI teamed up with the Wake County school system and local law enforcement agencies to warn about the consequences of making false threats of school violence.

Word about the threat was posted on social media, prompting some Millbrook parents to complain about not being notified sooner. In her message, King said she had hoped to prevent additional safety risks to the school by waiting until it was more timely to share the information with families.

“It is my hope that this is the first and last hoax threat of this school year,” King told parents. “To make that happen, I need your help.”

King urged parents to remind their children that making a hoax threat has serious consequences including suspension and criminal prosecution. She also urged parents to remind their kids to report concerns to a teacher, administrator or trusted adult instead of sharing or spreading rumors with other students.