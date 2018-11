A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding with a car just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Durham police said.

The accident happened at the intersection of Holloway Street and South Woodcrest Street. Police said Holloway Street is expected to be closed for several hours between Rochelle and Adam streets.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released as the police Traffic Services Unit continued its investigation.