All lanes of I-85 are open near the Virginia line for the first time in years

Anyone who has dreaded (or avoided) driving on Interstate 85 near the Virginia state line for the last few years because of the construction work there got some good pre-Thanksgiving news.

All lanes of I-85 are now open between Henderson and the state line for the first time since May 2015, when the effort to rebuild a nearly 21-mile stretch of the highway got started. While there will be some temporary closures after the holidays, the N.C. Department of Transportation says the prolonged funneling of drivers into single lanes that often backed up traffic for miles is over.

This stretch of interstate opened in 1960. The $137 million overhaul involved replacing the original concrete pavement, which had been covered by a thin layer of asphalt, as well as several bridges. Preservation work was done on bridges that cross over the interstate as well.

When work began in 2015, the highway handled about 37,800 cars and trucks a day on average, according to NCDOT. By 2035, the department expects that number to increase to about 57,900 a day.

The construction involved shifting traffic to one side of the road for miles at a time; even a simple accident or a disabled vehicle could bring things to a halt. At times, NCDOT and its counterpart in Virginia urged drivers to consider detours that involved taking I-40, U.S. 64 and I-95 through Raleigh and Rocky Mount.

That’s no longer necessary, but I-85 will remain a work zone into next year, so lower speed limits will remain in place.