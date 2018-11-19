I-40 eastbound down to 1 lane in Johnston County after vehicle kills person on foot

The eastbound side of Interstate 40 near Benson was snarled Monday after one of the road’s two lanes was closed Monday morning because of a wreck that killed a person on foot.
Johnson County emergency communications dispatchers said the crash was reported at 9:23 a.m.
The state Department of Transportation said on its Triangle-area website that the lane was expected to remain closed into the afternoon while State Highway Patrol troopers investigated the incident.
The incident was reported as a person on foot being hit by a vehicle, dispatchers said.
The wreck was near the 323 mile marker, NCDOT said, and was about two miles before the N.C. 242 interchange.
