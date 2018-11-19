The red line on Interstate 40 east on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic map indicates the extent at mid-morning of a backup caused by one lane being closed following a pedestrian-vehicle wreck north of Benson in Johnston County.
I-40 eastbound down to 1 lane in Johnston County after vehicle kills person on foot

By Ron Gallagher

November 19, 2018 10:47 AM

BENSON

The eastbound side of Interstate 40 near Benson was snarled Monday after one of the road’s two lanes was closed Monday morning because of a wreck that killed a person on foot.

Johnson County emergency communications dispatchers said the crash was reported at 9:23 a.m.

The state Department of Transportation said on its Triangle-area website that the lane was expected to remain closed into the afternoon while State Highway Patrol troopers investigated the incident.

The incident was reported as a person on foot being hit by a vehicle, dispatchers said.

The wreck was near the 323 mile marker, NCDOT said, and was about two miles before the N.C. 242 interchange.

