Driver on meth fled with kids in car at 100+ mph, state troopers charge

State troopers charged a man with driving at more than 100 mph while he was under the influence of methamphetamine and had two children in his car Saturday night in Wake County.
A trooper was investigating possible stolen cars when a 2006 Lincoln driven by Dustin Fred Tanner Jr., 36, of Angier sped away on Old Stage Road near Willow Spring, according to charges filed after the car crashed into a gate in a fence and troopers and Wake County sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanner, the State Highway Patrol said.
The chase, which charges say reached speeds “in excess of 100 mph,” ended at N.C. 50 and Buffaloe Road, arrest records showed. It happened a bit before 11 p.m.
Tanner is the uncle of an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old who were in the car during the chase, troopers said. The genders of the children was not available Monday.
Troopers and deputies at the scene said the children were frightened and we hugging them after the car stopped, according to a highway patrol account.
A citation issued to Tanner for driving under the influence of an impairing substance said that Tanner “admitted to using meth” earlier.
Troopers also charged Tanner with felony fleeing to elude police and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.
He was held in the Wake County Detention Center in lieu of $30,000 bail.
