Clark Avenue reopens between Cameron Village and Broughton High School

A busy street that connects downtown Raleigh and Cameron Village reopens Tuesday, just in time for Christmas shopping season.

Clark Avenue has been closed at the spot where it becomes Peace Street since before Hurricane Florence. Heavy rains in August had damaged a culvert and a retaining wall and undermined the sidewalk where Clark crosses a creek, and the city closed the street as a precaution a few days before the hurricane arrived.

Rather than reopen Clark, the city decided to go ahead and replace the 70-year-old metal pipe under the street and repair the pavement and the sidewalk. City officials said at the time that the street would be closed until the end of November.

The detours the city set up at Clark coincided with the closing of the Wade Avenue bridge over Capital Boulevard while the replacement bridge is connected to exit and entrance ramps. Those detours remain in place.