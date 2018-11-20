Carrboro Elementary students reported safe as police seek possible ‘active shooter’

Carrboro Elementary students were loaded on buses for the short trip to Town Hall as police officers and deputies wrapped up the search for a possible “active shooter” on campus.
Town officials tweeted at 12:30 p.m. that nothing was found during the search.
The call came in to police after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Officers with the Carrboro and Chapel Hill police departments and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office cleared the hallways and classrooms as they worked their way through the school.
Around 12:15 p.m., officers were reportedly moving students to the gym. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools board Chairwoman Rani Dasi posted on Facebook that students were safe. Police had not reported finding any suspects.
“Everyone is safe and accounted for, including our second graders who participated in the walking field trip this morning,” Dasi said. “Once we are cleared, we will remain on a soft lockdown for the remainder of the day.”
The school system issued a news release a short time later, saying Carrboro police “are on site and have the situation under control.”
“We cannot release students at this time. Please do not come to the school,” Carrboro Elementary Principal Jillian LaSerna stated in the release.
“Parents can pick up [their students] following normal protocol at the time or students can remain at school for the remainder of the day,” LaSerna said. “I will call you back with an update as soon as I have more information. Thank you for your cooperation.”
Parents were asked to park and wait at Carrboro Town Hall until police decide it’s safe to get their kids. The school and the adjacent Carrboro United Methodist Child Care center are on lockdown, they said in a Twitter post.
The incident is ongoing. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools spokesman Jeff Nash was not available for comment. City schools Superintendent Pamela Baldwin was on the scene with officers.
Carrboro Alderwoman Bethany Chaney tweeted about the scene just before 11:30 a.m.
“Police action at Carrboro elementary: received call of active shooter. NOT substantiated but all hands are on deck at the school. Police advise to stay away — not much room on the street,” she said.
