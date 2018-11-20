Three finalists are in the running for the Wake Tech president job

Wake Technical Community College has announced three finalists who are in the running for its next president, including the former president of the state’s community college system.

The finalists are:

▪ Natalie Harder, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College.

▪ Andrew Bowne, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis.

▪ Scott Ralls, president of Northern Virginia Community College and former president of the N.C. Community College System from 2008 to 2015.

In a news release Wednesday, Wake Tech’s board chairman, Tom Looney, said the search process has been “thorough and transparent” and resulted in the naming of “three excellent candidates.”

“This has been an inclusive and collaborative community exercise that has resulted in identifying these three finalists,” Looney said in the news release.

The finalists emerged from an initial pool of 60 applicants. They will take part in interviews with faculty, staff, students and community representatives in the coming weeks.

The college’s Board of Trustees will make its choice at a Dec. 18 meeting, and its recommendation then goes to the state system board for final approval.

A search committee at Wake Tech has been looking for a successor to Stephen Scott, who recently retired after 15 years as president.