Raleigh police search for man accused of attacking woman on her porch

Raleigh police are searching for a man they say is suspected of attacking a woman on her porch earlier this month.
On Nov. 7, a man entered a woman’s enclosed porch and physically attacked her, police said in a news release Tuesday. The man “attempted to pull off her clothing” but the woman “was able to fight off the suspect to escape without serious injury.”
The man is described as white, in his early 20s with long hair.
Police provided a sketch of the man.
“Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases,” the news release said.
Comments