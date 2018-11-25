The Neuse River is flooding in Smithfield from Saturday’s heavy rains

Drivers in Johnston County are cautioned not to drive through standing water as the Neuse River reaches flood stage in Smithfield.

The Triangle saw heavy rains into Saturday night and those waters are flowing out of the area, triggering a flood warning for Johnston County from the National Weather Service.

The Neuse River stood at 15.4 feet Sunday morning, a few inches above flood stage. It’s expected to crest Sunday evening at 15.6 feet, but remain above flood stage into Monday afternoon, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Flooding started Sunday morning, overflowing the Neuse’s banks along Smithfield’s riverwalk and reaching the holding tank at the base of the town’s water treatment plant.

So far, only Smithfield appears affected by the minor flooding, with the Neuse flowing normally in Clayton and Raleigh.

The Neuse River passes right next to the Little Brown Jug bar in downtown Smithfield. Co-owner Erika Wagner looked out at the river from the bar’s patio, saying it was on the high side, but doesn’t expect it to impact an NFL-watching Sunday crowd.

“It doesn’t affect us; people like to come out and look at the river,” Wagner said.

A sun-drenched Sunday doesn’t look to add any more rain to the river. The flood warning will remain in effect until Monday night, unless canceled.