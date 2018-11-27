Local

Louisburg man, wanted in Wake Forest, Apex holdups, captured, police say.

By Ron Gallagher

November 27, 2018 01:14 PM

LOUISBURG

A Franklin County man was arrested Tuesday on warrants in which Apex and Wake Forest police had charged him with armed robberies Friday and Sunday at hair salons, Apex police said.

Apex Capt. Joseph Best said police were notified that Franklin County sheriff’s deputies found Dean Dacosta Pratt, who lives on Carriage Circle in Louisburg.

Police said Pratt is the man who held up a Great Clips outlet on U.S. 64 in Apex on Friday evening and a Supercuts outlet on Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon.

The robber in both incidents displayed a knife to employees and got away with cash, Apex police said in a statement Tuesday.

Pratt was expected to be brought to Wake County to face the charges.

Ron Gallagher

Ron Gallagher is a member of the News & Observer’s Breaking News team and has been writing and editing news for 45 years.

