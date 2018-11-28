City working to fix pipe, reopen McDowell Street before evening commute

A broken water line forced the city to shut down McDowell Street in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday morning, and city utility workers hope to have it fixed in time for the evening commute.
The line failed under the pavement on McDowell between Edenton and Jones streets, next to the Green Square Parking Deck, on the north end of downtown. McDowell is a one-way street headed north and would typically carry the bulk of evening traffic headed onto Capital Boulevard toward North Raleigh.
Police have blocked McDowell at West Morgan Street, funneling traffic east of McDowell. Those wishing to continue heading north are being directed to Wilmington Street, where they can drive to either Lane or Peace streets to return to Capital Boulevard.
The detours slowed the morning commute into downtown.
Water began leaking under the street when bolts on a valve failed, said Ed Buchan with the city utilities department. He said the bolts date to the late 1980s when a fire hydrant was installed along the street, but the pipe itself has been in use since the 1920s.
“The pipe is in good condition, quite frankly, even though it’s pretty old,” Buchan said. “But what we’ve seen in a few of these cases is that some of these valve bonnet bolts are subject to soil corrosion.”
Three water customers in the area lost service when the line was shut down for repairs, Buchan said.
