Family of slain Fort Bragg soldier to hold candlelight vigil a year after his death

Family members will hold a vigil this week for a Fort Bragg soldier who was fatally shot in northeast Raleigh one year ago while on leave.
Police have not made an arrest in the death of Spc. Jose Juan Melendez.
His family members are hoping Thursday’s ceremony will help bring the soldier’s killer to justice by renewing public attention in the case and generating new leads.
On Nov. 29, 2017 at 3:22 a.m., police were alerted to reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of Raven Road, where Melendez was found mortally wounded.
A woman who lived in the neighborhood called 911 and told an emergency dispatcher that someone was shooting.
“Shots were fired,” the woman, whose name was not made public, said in a recording of the call made public Wednesday.
The woman told the dispatcher she did not see the shooting, but she saw someone running toward the woods in front of her home. The woman said the person running appeared to be a man, but she could not provide a physical description.
Melendez was taken by paramedics to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, where he died of his injuries.
Fort Bragg officials identified Melendez as nodal network systems operator in the 528th Sustainment Brigade.
Melendez enlisted in the Army in 2013. He deployed to Iraq for nine months with the 82nd Airborne Division in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in 2015. Melendez had joined the 528th Sustainment Brigade in March 2017.
His family will hold a candlelight vigil that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Raven Road.
Detectives asked anyone with information about what happened to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or go to the CrimeStoppers website to find out how to help with an email or text message.
