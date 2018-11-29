Drivers, be aware: Parts of the Durham Freeway will be closed Friday night

If you’re headed home or out for a night on the town in Durham late Friday, be aware that the northbound Durham Freeway going into the city will be closed after 10 p.m.

Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be putting steel in place to widen an existing bridge at the interchange for the East End Connector, the 3.9-mile highway that will connect the Durham Freeway and U.S. 70 when it opens in late 2019.

Barring foul weather, the northbound lanes of the freeway will be closed between Ellis Road and Alston Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Drivers will be directed on a detour via Ellis Road, Northeast Creek Parkway and Cornwallis Road to Alston Avenue, which they can follow north to get back on the freeway.

When it opens, the East End Connector will meet a section of U.S. 70 that will have been upgraded to interstate standards north to Interstate 85. The combination of the two highways is expected to be named Interstate 885.