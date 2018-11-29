Raleigh man robbed sweepstakes parlors with 17- and 22-year-old female accomplices, charges say

A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he robbed one Raleigh sweepstakes parlor with a 17-year-old female accomplice and three others with a 22-year-old woman.
It was the fourth arrest in the investigation.
According to a series of arrest warrants that named Khalid Usama Abdallah, 39, police believe he was half of an armed-robbery team that held up the Hot Spot sweepstakes on Sept. 30. Abdallah is listed as living in Durham, although he gave a Raleigh address in previous arrests.
Police arrested 17-year-old Frida Segura-Perez of Raleigh on Nov. 16 on charges of holding up Hot Spot for $1,995 as part of a two-gun pair. She was charged with conspiring with someone whose name was not given in her arrest warrant.
Abdallah was also charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy in connection with holdups at Win City sweepstakes about midnight on Oct. 20, Skill Masters sweepstakes on Oct. 22 and a parlor known as H&L Enterprises on Oct. 23.
Sydney Andrea Crandon, 22, of Raleigh was arrested late last month in the three October holdups. She, too, was charged with armed robbery, attempted robbery and conspiracy.
Police have not disclosed how much was taken in those heists.
On Oct. 30, 20-year-old Tavonte Deshaun Lawrence of Raleigh surrendered to authorities on charges that he was part of the three October holdups.
Abdallah had been arrested Nov. 16 on a charge of possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it, and he was free on bail when police arrested him Wednesday.
Abdallah is due in court Dec. 5 on the cocaine charge and Dec. 20 in connection with a charge from early September that said he was in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Wednesday, a magistrate set Abdallah’s bail at $500,000. He was held pending a first court appearance.
Abdallah was convicted of an armed robbery in Wake County non Nov. 18, 1996, and served about 33 months in prison, state records showed.
