Thieves took Apple gear worth $26,000 from Raleigh AT&T shop, police say

Two men robbed an AT&T store of $26,000 worth of Apple iPhones and Apple watches and other electronic gear earlier this month, according to charges against one of the pair who was arrested Thursday night.
An arrest warrant that police took out for Brian Lamonte Clark, 22, two days after the Nov. 12 holdup charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit that crime.
Arrest records say police caught up with Clark at an apartment complex on Halliwell Drive about 9:30 p.m. He has no permanent address, the records say.
According to the warrant, Clark and someone else stole 29 iPhone XS Max units, two other iPhones, seven watches and a Samsung phone.
Clark used a semiautomatic handgun in the stickup, the robbery charge says.
Clark was held in lieu of $175,000 bail.
