The Triangle could see snow — yes, snow — this weekend

By Josh Shaffer

December 03, 2018 10:35 AM

RALEIGH

The season’s first snow might beat winter by two weeks.

Meteorologists are calling for a chance of flakes in the Triangle on Saturday night into Sunday and Monday, a potential storm that is too far off to predict with much detail.

The winter weather depends on the path and strength of a low-pressure system that hasn’t reached the West Coast, said ABC11 meteorologist Don “BigWeather” Schwenneker.

“It’s still out in the ocean,” he said. “We haven’t been able to send weather balloons through it.”

If the system tracks north, look for rain. If it heads south, plan for snow.

Either way, Schwenneker said the temperatures will dip considerably by midweek.

Morning lows will drop below freezing starting Wednesday. By Thursday, they will reach the 20s.

The Triangle, meanwhile, prepared itself for a double-take after Monday’s jacket-free weather.

