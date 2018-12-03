Local

NC prison officer accused of punching and biting Raleigh cops

By Ron Gallagher

December 03, 2018 11:07 AM

Spencer Jonathan Gordon
Spencer Jonathan Gordon CCBI
Spencer Jonathan Gordon CCBI
RALEIGH

A North Carolina correctional officer was arrested early Sunday on charges that he punched one police officer in the neck and bit a second officer on the arm.

Spencer Jonathan Gordon, 22, was arrested at about 6 a.m. Sunday at a townhouse on Forest Shadows Lane, off Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh.

Gordon was listed as living in the 5800 block of Falls of Neuse Road.

The state Department of Public Safety said Gordon’s rank is Correctional Officer II and he is assigned to the Franklin Correctional Facility in Bunn.

Police charged Gordon with misdemeanor assault on a government official and felony assault inflicting injury on a law enforcement officer.

The charges said police were trying to “take the suspect in emergency custody” at the time.

Police had been dispatched to the home to investigate an assault complaint, the police department said.

A Department of Public Safety spokesman said Gordon was still employed by the agency Monday morning.

Officials have said that charges against correctional employees are investigated on a case-by-case basis.

Ron Gallagher

Ron Gallagher is a member of the News & Observer’s Breaking News team and has been writing and editing news for 45 years.

  Comments  