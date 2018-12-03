Raleigh police arrested a man under one name, then found he was someone else

Police said Alex Garcia Soria was driving while impaired and had empty beer bottles in his SUV.
Then they checked his fingerprints and charged Roberto Carlos Catalan-Bocanegra with those offenses, driving with a revoked license, identity theft and giving an officer false information. And they told him federal officials want him held over a pending order to deport him to Mexico.
The misadventure began in the parking lot of East Millbrook Middle School on Spring Forest Road, where Officer C.A. Mise saw a Chevrolet Tahoe that looked like one that had been reported as a suspect vehicle in a call about shots being fired on Saratoga Drive about 6 a.m. Saturday.
In arrest paperwork, Mise said he was heading from the parking lot toward the shots-fired call when the Tahoe pulled in and he focused on it.
The driver had red, glassy eyes and slurred speech and fumbled to find a driver’s license that he gave Mise, the officer said.
There were three open Corona beer containers and four empty Modelo beer bottles in the vehicle, Mise wrote.
The driver passed an alcohol breath test, but he failed one physical sobriety test and refused to do others, and Mise charged the man whose driver’s license he had been given – the 33-year-old Soria.
When the driver’s fingerprints were submitted for identification when he was at the Wake County Detention Center, however, a computer said he was actually Catalan-Bocanegra, 33.
As Roberto Carlos Catalan, he had been convicted of driving while impaired in Orange County in 2011 and of three violations of a domestic protection order in Orange that year.
Also, a 2012 indictment in Orange County accused Catalan of not showing up in court when he was supposed to in October 2012 in connection with a protective order. That was seven months after his conviction.
In addition, when Wake County sheriff’s deputies checked the man through the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement database, it told them he is the man in an existing deportation order for Catalan-Bocanegra.
Some confusion remained Monday, however. City County Bureau of Investigation online records showed the arrested man’s name as Carlos Roberto Catalan.
