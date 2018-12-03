Local

Raleigh may ban smoking in downtown squares

By Anna Johnson

December 03, 2018 02:39 PM

Raleigh City Council is considering banning smoking at Nash Square and Moore Square in downtown Raleigh. A cigarette butt trash can is seen at Nash Square on Nov. 30, 2018.
Raleigh City Council is considering banning smoking at Nash Square and Moore Square in downtown Raleigh. A cigarette butt trash can is seen at Nash Square on Nov. 30, 2018. Anna Johnson ajohnson@newsobserver.com
Raleigh City Council is considering banning smoking at Nash Square and Moore Square in downtown Raleigh. A cigarette butt trash can is seen at Nash Square on Nov. 30, 2018. Anna Johnson ajohnson@newsobserver.com
Raleigh

Raleigh smokers may have to find a different downtown spot to light up in.

The Raleigh City Council will consider banning smoking in Moore and Nash squares during its Tuesday afternoon meeting.

“We have had some concerns raised over the years, but our goal with this update seeks to recognize the major reinvestment in Moore Square and ensure once the park reopens that we provide the best user experience we can,” said Scott Payne, assistant director of Raleigh’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.

Moore Square has been closed since late 2017 for a nearly $13 million renovation that will add a space for a cafe, food vendors, a water feature and events. Moore Square, which is bordered by East Hargett, East Martin, South Person and South Blount streets, is expected to open in early 2019.

Nash Square, located between West Martin, West Hargett, South McDowell and South Dawson streets, has also been studied for future investments.

Raleigh leaders voted to prohibit smoking in public parks in 2011, but left out Nash and Moore squares because they “act more like gathering places than normal parks,” according to a News & Observer article. Smoking is still allowed in parking lots of parks.

Moore Square saw an increase in smokers once they were pushed out from the nearby Moore Square Transit Station. The city banned smoking in transit areas in 2012.

The item is listed under the council’s consent agenda, which is reserved for noncontroversial items often passed without discussion, during its 1 p.m. meeting. The council also meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

wake-county

local

business

business

Anna Johnson

Anna Johnson covers Raleigh and Wake County for the News & Observer. She has covered city government, crime and business for North Carolina newspapers since 2012.

  Comments  