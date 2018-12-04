Ex-employee charged with making false bomb threat to Apex car dealership

A Massachusetts man surrendered Tuesday morning to face a charge that he made a false bomb threat last summer against an Apex car dealership where he once worked.
Mikhail Gregory Livertovskiy, 27, from Stoughton, Massachusetts, turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center and was jailed on $500 bail, according to arrest and jail records.
Apex police swore out an arrest warrant on June 5, the day after the incident at Crossroads Infinity on Laura Duncan Road.
Capt. Joseph Best, a police spokesman, said police had been able to connect Livertovskiy with a phone call saying there was a bomb in a vehicle at the dealership. No bomb was found after police surrounded and searched the business.
Livertovskiy had been fired from Crossroads, Best said.
The charge of making a false bomb report is a felony.
