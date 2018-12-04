Local

Zebulon police ask public’s to find robbers and guns taken from men at Gill Street Park

Zebulon, North Carolina, police asked for the public’s help on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in finding two men and a handgun and rifle that police said they stole from men in a truck during a robbery at Gill Street Park.
Police on Tuesday asked the public for help in finding two guns stolen from a man in a truck and the thieves who did it.

Three men were in a parked truck at Gill Street Park a little after midnight when two men approached the vehicle, opened the driver’s door and forced him onto the ground, Police Chief Timothy Hayworth said in a statement to media outlets.

The thieves, who were described only as black and wearing dark clothing, took a Glock semiautomatic handgun, an AR-15-style rifle, $750 in cash and a cell phone, the statement said.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery or the location of the stolen firearms to contact the police department at 919-823-1818 or Crimestoppers at 919-366-2746 (CRIM) to be eligible for a $200 reward.

