Zebulon police ask public’s to find robbers and guns taken from men at Gill Street Park

Police on Tuesday asked the public for help in finding two guns stolen from a man in a truck and the thieves who did it.
Three men were in a parked truck at Gill Street Park a little after midnight when two men approached the vehicle, opened the driver’s door and forced him onto the ground, Police Chief Timothy Hayworth said in a statement to media outlets.
The thieves, who were described only as black and wearing dark clothing, took a Glock semiautomatic handgun, an AR-15-style rifle, $750 in cash and a cell phone, the statement said.
Police asked anyone with information about the robbery or the location of the stolen firearms to contact the police department at 919-823-1818 or Crimestoppers at 919-366-2746 (CRIM) to be eligible for a $200 reward.
