Police took photos, computer drives from home of Cary man accused of child-sex crime

Police seized a computer, multiple data-storage devices, cameras and photographs from a 70-year-old Cary man’s home the day he was arrested on a charge of committing a statutory sex offense with a 10-year-old girl, according to a search warrant made public on Monday.
David Larry Beam was arrested Oct. 5 at his Carmel Court home, according to Wake County county records.
A Wake County grand jury indicted Beam on Nov. 5 on charges of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and of taking indecent liberties with a child.
On Nov. 29, Beam was charged with being a fugitive from justice in South Carolina. Wake County records said he has been charged there with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
A magistrate approved the search warrant the first day Beam was arrested.
The search warrant explained that the charges against Beam stem from a 10-year-old girl’s telling police in Simpsonville, South Carolina, southeast of Greenville, in early October that Beam had fondled her in Simpsonville and in Cary over the previous two years.
While police were talking with the girl, Detective Kevin West wrote in applying for the warrant, “It was learned that David Beam had also made photographs of the victim” and that she had seen the pictures on his cell phone.
Among the items seized from Beam’s house were a computer, two hard drives, an iPhone, CD’s, video cassettes, a video camera, a still camera and five USB drives.
Beam has been held in the Wake County Detention Center since his Oct. 5 arrest. His bail has been set at $1.1 million dollars.
