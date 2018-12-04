Suspect broke into woman’s home and raped her, Raleigh police say

Police are investigating a reported rape in which a man broke a sliding glass door to enter the victim’s home.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 1400 block of Beacon Village Drive in Raleigh, police said in a news release.
A 49-year-old woman told police she had “tried to fight off the suspect, but he indicated he was armed with a knife,” the release said.
The suspect was described as a black man in his 30s standing between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet with a lean build, short hair and “scruffy facial hair.” He reportedly left the victim’s home after raping her.
Detectives “are particularly interested in speaking with people who were in the vicinity who may have seen anything possibly related to the incident,” according to the news release.
Beacon Village Drive is in east Raleigh, near Walmart on New Bern Avenue.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go online to raleighcrimestoppers.org.
