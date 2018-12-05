New charge says man bilked Wake Forest woman of $13,250 in renovation scam

Wake Forest police have filed felony and misdemeanor charges for not doing renovation work against a man who was charged four times earlier this year with obtaining money by false pretense.
An arrest warrant was served Tuesday on Roger Dale Simmons, 51, whose listed address is a hotel on Appliance Court in Raleigh.
Wake Forest police said Simmons took $13,250 in advance payments for basement and attic remodeling work for a woman.
The arrest warrant charged that it went on over a period from Dec. 1, 2017, until Nov. 29 of this year. That is the day police swore out the warrant.
Police accused Simmons of felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor failing to do work after being paid for it.
Simmons has been in the Wake County Detention Center since authorities arrested him on Sept. 18 in Durham on a similar charge. Between when he was arrested and the charges from Wake Forest on Tuesday, he was charged in two other cases with obtaining property by false pretense.
Simmons was convicted in Wake County in 2014 of obtaining property by false pretense and was put on probation.
He was charged in November 2016 with violating his probation conditions, and he served time behind bars until late April 2017.
Simmons is currently being held in lieu of $86,000 in the four cases that are pending now.
