FBI ‘engaged in investigative activity’ at North Raleigh home

The FBI is “engaged in investigative activity” at a North Raleigh home Wednesday evening, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.
“There is no information that is public record at this time,” Shelley Lynch, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Charlotte, said in an email.
Officials are at a home on New Market Way, across the street from the Sutton Square shopping center, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments