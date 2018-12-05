Local

FBI ‘engaged in investigative activity’ at North Raleigh home

By Sarah Nagem

December 05, 2018 08:39 PM

Raleigh

The FBI is “engaged in investigative activity” at a North Raleigh home Wednesday evening, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

“There is no information that is public record at this time,” Shelley Lynch, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Charlotte, said in an email.

Officials are at a home on New Market Way, across the street from the Sutton Square shopping center, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

