Some mobile phone users unable to call 911 in the Southeast US

Officials with the state’s 911 board reported Thursday afternoon that there are issues with 911 services that have left cell phone users unable to dial for emergency help across the entire southeast portion of the United States.

Johnston County officials say they have received notice from multiple carriers, while Cary says the issue is with Verizon Wireless and AT&T, according to news releases.

Authorities with North Carolina’s 911 Board have not said what has caused the outages.

“Carriers are addressing the issues at their respective levels and working toward a resolution. We are gathering information as it is provided,” Johnston County officials stated.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

County officials provided residents with an alternate number, 919-934-9411, if needed to reach emergency dispatchers.

Cary urged its residents to call the town’s non-emergency line at 919-469-4012, if they are experiencing an emergency.

More than 70 percent of all 911 calls in North Carolina are made with wireless devices, NC 911 reported.