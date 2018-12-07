SBI investigating after Wake sheriff’s deputy shot and injured 17-year-old boy

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a 17-year-old boy last month outside a home in southeastern Wake County.
The teen was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26, according to court documents made public Friday. The News & Observer is not identifying the boy, because records indicate he has not been charged with a crime in the case.
A woman who lives on Topton Court in the Willow Spring community called 911 that day and said she was being assaulted.
When three Wake sheriff’s deputies arrived minutes later, they were were met by Bailey in the front yard of the home, according to court documents.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Chief Deputy Richard Johnson of the sheriff’s office told the SBI that Bailey was holding a knife and “moved aggressively” at the deputies. One the deputies then shot Bailey once.
Bailey was transported to the hospital for treatment. His medical condition was unavailable Friday afternoon.
The shooting was not made public until the SBI filed search-warrant records this week. The sheriff’s office could not be reached for comment Friday.
It is standard procedure for the SBI to investigate officer-involved shootings.
The SBI’s investigation into the shooting last month includes a search for evidence of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the search warrant application. The agency collected one shell casing, a knife and swabs of what may be blood stains.
The SBI investigation is not yet completed, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday. She said her office has been in contact with the agency.
“I will await the investigative report for review before announcing any conclusion,” Freeman said in an email to The News & Observer.
Comments