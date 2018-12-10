An SUV was reported stolen. Deputies spotted it — at a Cook Out drive-thru in Durham.

Four men face charges after sheriff’s deputies spotted a stolen Lincoln Navigator at a Cook Out drive-thru in Durham.
The anti-crime and narcotics unit of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was conducting surveillance in the area of Roxboro Street and Horton Road on Thursday night in response to complaints of drug activity in the area, according to a news release. At about 9:50 p.m., investigators saw the SUV in the drive-thru lane of the fast-food restaurant at 4245 Roxboro St.
Deputies tried to block the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office, but the driver backed up and struck a metal pole and then sped away, “narrowly” missing a detective before striking a sheriff’s vehicle and an exit sign.
The SUV then fled through North Duke Mall, turned left onto Duke Street and hit a curb, the sheriff’s office said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, 22-year-old Gary Timberlake of Durham, jumped out and ran but was taken into custody nearby, according to the sheriff’s office.
Timberlake faces several charges, including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest and hit and run with property damage. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.
Two of the passengers, Myka Alexander Walker, 19, and Torey Parker, 24, both of Durham were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Walker was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Another passenger, Jovani Fabian, 21, of Hillsborough was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Comments