Sun will help clear Triangle roads, but deep freeze could make them slick again

Highways and primary roads in the Triangle were largely clear of snow and ice on Tuesday morning, and the return of sun and above-freezing temperatures will help road crews tackle the remaining secondary roads and side streets.
State roads in areas south of Interstate 85, including all of Wake and Chatham counties, should all be clear by the end of the day, said Tim Little, the chief engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation. Secondary roads along the northern tier and west of I-77, where as much as 2 feet of snow fell in places, will take longer to clear, Little said.
And state officials warn that with temperatures dipping into the 20s overnight wet spots on the roads will be frozen when people head out on Wednesday.
“In the morning, you could be driving down the road that looks perfectly clear and you could hit a piece of pavement that has black ice on it and it could be a deadly situation,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during his morning press conference Tuesday.
NCDOT reported that 75 percent of the nearly 2,000 miles of secondary state roads in Wake County had been cleared by early Tuesday morning, but that 10 percent had not been treated at all. In Orange County, 40 percent of secondary state roads were clear; 30 percent were partially clear, and 30 percent hadn’t been touched at all, said spokesman Andrew Barksdale.
“We’ll be attacking that today, and the sun will help,” Barksdale said.
Roads are generally in better shape the farther east you go. In Johnston County, all state roads were clear of snow and ice as of Tuesday morning, Barksdale said.
